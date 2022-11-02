Memphis, Tenn – The USL Championship announced on Wednesday the finalists for the 2022 USL Championship Awards with Ben Pirmann nominated for Coach of the Year and Aaron Molloy tabbed as a Most Valuable Player Finalist.

Award winners will be announced between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 10 prior to the USL Championship Final.

Pirmann was named as a Coach of the Year Finalist after leading 901 FC to its most successful season in club history in his second year at the helm with a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Memphis ranked third in the league with 67 goals and tied for fifth with 33 goals conceded.

Molloy followed his 2021 USL League One MVP nomination last season with a standout performance for 901 FC setting the single-season club record for assists with 10 while scoring eight goals with 72 chances created. Molloy ranked second abound outfield players with 258 recoveries and posting a duel success rate of 64.4%

The USL Championship Awards were voted on by team management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

