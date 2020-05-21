Bellevue Baptist Church to reopen first weekend in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bellevue Baptist Church is planning to reopen for service on the first weekend in June.

Bellevue will hold a 5 pm Saturday evening on June 6, followed by two Sunday services at 8:30 am and 10:30 am on June 7.

Members who want to attend have to register and indicate which service they will attend.

In a video addressed to church members, Pastor Steve Gaines said every service hour will still be available online. Gaines said members who are sick or have preexisting conditions that put them at a higher risk for COVID-19 should continue worshiping online.

“Your safety is of the utmost importance to us,” Gaines said.

Gaines said Bellevue will not be providing nursery or childcare, but will offer a family worship service lead by Bellevue’s children’s pastor Ken Hindman and fourth and fifth grade pastor Michael Pritchard.

Gaines also said Bellevue will offer a Sunday morning service where attendees are required to wear a mask. That service will be held in the gym.

Gaines said Bellevue is going to take “every precaution possible” to ensure everyone’s safety. He said more details on the specific precautions will be released at a later date.

“When we get back together, things are going to look and feel differently than we’re used to, and that’s okay,” Gaines said. “Our circumstances have changed, but our God is the same yesterday, today and forever.”