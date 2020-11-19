Bed bugs force Tennessee lawmakers to evacuate offices in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bed bugs forced the evacuation of several floors of Tennessee legislative offices today. It means dozens of people – including lawmakers – won’t be allowed back until their offices are treated for the insects.

“Yesterday we were informed there was something going on, on the fifth floor,” said Kingsport state representative John Crawford as he and his wife left the Cordell Hull Building housing legislative offices.

“Frankly it’s just another part of 2020,” said House Democrat press secretary Ken Jobe.

“We found out that it was some kind of insect problem. Not for sure exactly what it was but they are really good to take extra precautions to make sure we are well-protected,” added Rep. Crawford.

The initial report from legislative administration was that a lawmaker may have been exposed to the bed bugs at a private facility outside of capitol hill before unknowingly bringing the tiny insects to one of the legislative offices.

Three floors were evacuated as a precaution.

Lawmakers and staff prepared their offices so the space could be treated for the bugs.

“We were asked to take all cloth items and papers, put those away and be prepared to return after Thanksgiving,” added Jobe.

By early afternoon, exterminator trucks pulled up alongside the legislative office building for what could be up to 10 days of work. Only then will dozens of lawmakers and staffers be allowed back in the building.