Beauty products manufacturer expanding Tennessee operations; adding 261 jobs in Fayette County

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A company that makes beauty products and hand sanitizer used to ward off COVID-19 is planning to expand its operations in West Tennessee.

The Department of Economic and Community Development says Memphis Contract Packaging will invest $48 million to build a new distribution and warehouse facility in Somerville. The project is expected to add 261 jobs in Fayette County, and hiring is underway.

The company makes liquid beauty products such as shampoo, lotions and hand soaps for leading global brands. Foaming hand soap and hand sanitizer will be produced at the new facility