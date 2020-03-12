Beale Street St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed due to coronavirus concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Beale Street’s biggest parties is being postponed until April as the threat of coronavirus shuts down events, schools and sports leagues.

The 47th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Beale Street has been rescheduled to April 11 at 2 p.m. The event had been set to take place Saturday.

The Beale Street Merchant’s Association made the announcement Thursday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution,” the organization said.

“We believe this delay will allow all of our parade guests to enjoy the celebratory atmosphere of the event, without the added health concerns of the current climate,” the association said in a Facebook post. “Beale Street continues to support the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of illness in our community.”