Beale Street to implement security fee Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Downtown Memphis Commission, Beale Street Management and City of Memphis announced a security fee will be implemented Memorial Day weekend along Beale Street.

Starting Friday, May 28, everyone will have to pay $5 to enter Beale Street after 10 p.m. It will also be implemented on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials have implemented controversial fees to get on Beale Street in the past in an effort to reduce violence along one of Memphis’ most popular streets. Officials said it was a reasonable way to keep crowds low and help pay for security upgrades.

Critics of the plan pointed to other cities that don’t have a cover charge for popular entertainment districts.

Historically, data show there is less crime on Beale when there is a charge involved.