Beale Street restaurants, shops allowed to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street shops and restaurants will be allowed to reopen beyond carry-out and to-go orders, the Downtown Memphis Commission announced Thursday.

Beale Street spots are reopening, at least with smaller crowds and social-distancing restrictions, as a part of Memphis’s “Back to Business” plan.

The commission says while restaurants and shops are allowed to reopen, the Beale Street Entertainment District must remain closed.

The commission also says restaurants and shops must enforce additional safety measures as they reopen.

Guidelines for reopening include:

All gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited

Daily, beginning at 5 pm, the street will be blocked off to vehicular traffic, with pedestrian traffic allowed only on sidewalks

Beale Street Establishments will not: Sell drinks to patrons from the exterior or through any on-street carts Allow dine-in customer drinks to be carried out from the restaurant to the street, lid or no lid Schedule live music or DJs during open business hours Play outdoor music

Until further notice, Beale Street Establishments will close to dine-in patrons at 10 pm each day

Additional security will be provided daily by the Blue Suede Brigade