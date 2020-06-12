Beale Street musicians to hold ‘musical protest’ Saturday afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis musicians are calling for musicians and supporters to gather Saturday afternoon to protest not having jobs and the lack of live music on Beale Street.

Coleman Wesley Garrett, II, has been a musician on Beale for 20 years.

If Beale Street could talk through the sound of Garrett’s saxophone, it would be a bluesy tale of heartache and financial pain.

It’s pain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the historic clubs to close, silencing the music and wreaking havoc on the lives of musicians.

“Life has been tough,” Garret said. “I lost my house, I lost my fiancee. I’ve been living out of my truck. I haven’t worked since March 7. It’s been really tough for people who’ve been self employed in the entertainment and rehab business as contractors.”

Inside King’s Palace, musician Eric Hughes sings “Meet Me in Memphis,” words that are almost a rallying cry.

Hughes is asking musicians and supporters to gather Saturday for a musical protest on Beale.

“We’re going to remind the city we are essential, despite having been deemed non-essential. The blues are essential,” Hughes said. “We are going to make our joyful noise, and we’re going to let the city know that it’s time to let Beale Street get back to work.”

He wants to end what he calls a double standard when it come to live music.

“There are block parties a few blocks from Beale with PA systems where there’s dancing and drinking, and for some reason, that’s not Beale,” Hughes said.

“It would mean the world to us as musicians to bring the music back and bring the joy to the people, but also put a roof back over our heads and feed our families,” Garrett said.

The Beale Street “musical protest” is scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. near the king’s palace blues club.