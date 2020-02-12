Beale Street Music Festival to announce lineup Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers for the Beale Street Music Festival will release the final list of performers for the annual event on Wednesday.

So far, The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, The Avett Brothers and Three 6 Mafia are scheduled to take the stage.

The festival is coming off a record year, which saw more than 107,000 people at Tom Lee Park over three days. It brought in nearly $150 million for the local economy.

This year’s Memphis in May International Festival festival kicks off on May 1.

2020 Memphis in May International Festival Dates

Month-long Salute to Ghana: May 1-31, 2020

Beale Street Music Festival: May 1-3, 2020

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest: May 13-16, 2020

Great American River Run: May 23, 2020