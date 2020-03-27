Beale Street Music Festival rescheduled for fall after being postponed

Miley Cyrus performs a live surprise set to celebrate the launch of FacebookÕs new campaign, More Together at the Beale Street Music Festival Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Memphis, Tenn.(Justin Ford/Invision for Facebook/AP Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Music Festival, one of the premier events for Memphis in May, will now take place in October after being postponed due to COVID-19.

The music festival will now take place Oct. 16-18 at Tom Lee Park, the same location where the festival always has been.

the show MUST go on, and it will! #BSMF20 is moving to October 16-18 in Tom Lee Park. what’s better is that the majority of our previously-released lineup is joining us in the fall!



ℹ️: https://t.co/vIorcxxN8d pic.twitter.com/mm44b9fFfx — Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) March 27, 2020

A Memphis in May spokesperson said 42 of 65 originally scheduled artists will still be performing at the festival. The spokesperson did not say which acts those were.

Tickets purchased for the May event will still be valid in October.

For anyone who purchased tickets for May, but can’t attend in October, Memphis in May has set up a refund process.

Another main event of Memphis in May, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, was rescheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3.