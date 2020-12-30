Beale Street feeling blue after COVID cancels New Year’s Eve plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Memphis was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Any other year, Beale Street would be packed with people preparing for the annual guitar drop, the street filled with life and energy. But this year, there’s a cloud hanging over Beale.

“I think it’s just where everybody has to shift their focus on what to do this year, because normally this would be the go-to thing to do in the city,” said musician Eddie Gatewood.

“It’s just kind of gloomy to see even the Christmas lights and everything that normally would be down here and people visiting is not here. So, it’s kind of a sad thing,” he added.

Management for New Year’s Eve on Beale Street said even though the pandemic wrecked their plans, shops are still open for business. But they won’t be able to help you ring in the new year.

As mandated by the latest Shelby County health directive, all restaurants in the county will close their doors by 10 p.m. It’s all in an effort to try to mitigate the spread of the virus that has filled local hospitals.

“You don’t need to go out and party hardy on New Year’s Eve,” said Dr. Jeff Warren. “This is going to determine how bad it gets right now. This is the time that you need to be doing what you know to do.”

The consequences for businesses who choose to violate those rules may include a fine.

“We will investigate, inspect, and enforce just as we have been doing for several months,” the Shelby County Health Department said by email. “Law Enforcement officers will accompany our team and we will take appropriate action as the situation dictates. Any determination on closure would depend on the violations found and subsequent actions taken. All businesses must comply with the current health directive.”

Tourists said while we may be going into 2021 on a gloomy start, they’re optimistic that the new year will be the light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel.

“There is hope and we have the vaccine coming,” said Carol Nowakowski. “So, we’re hoping that helps us move forward.”