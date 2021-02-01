BBB issues alert after scammers pose as National Science Foundation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South issued an alert after consumers reported scammers were using the National Science Foundation’s name to try and steal their money.

According to the BBB, the thieves called, sent texts and contacted Mid-Southerners via social media saying they qualified for a government funded grant from the NSF. They were then told that they had to pay fees or taxes before they could receive the money.

So far, at least four consumers have reported handing over money, with one individual losing up to $15,000.

The National Science Foundation is a real government agency, the BBB said, but they will not contact you with money offers.

“NSF won’t reach out to individuals out of the blue with an offer of ‘free’ money,” said BBB of the Mid-South President Randy Hutchinson. “In fact, they won’t reach out to you at all – you have to submit a grant proposal.”

The BBB released the following tips when it comes to protecting yourself from scams:

If you’re contacted by a “friend” online about a free government grant, it’s likely a scam

Don’t give out your personal or banking account information to anyone you don’t know

Don’t pay any money for a “free” government grant

Look-alikes aren’t the real thing

Remember that caller ID can be spoofed

To reduce the number of telemarketing calls, place your telephone number on the National Do Not Call Registry