BBB: Impostor calls are on the rise across the Mid-South

Close up of woman’s hands with smartphone and unknown incoming phone call on it, fraud or scam schemes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau issued a warning saying impostor calls are on the rise across the Mid-South.

More than 30 calls have been reported to the agency since the beginning of the year, the BBB said in a released statement. In all of the cases, the crooks told the victim that they’re from the Social Security Administration and then used different tactics to get the individual to either verify their information or give them money.

Some stated there was a problem with the individual’s social security number or account while others threatened to suspend the accounts. Still others demanded immediate payment and threatened to arrest the victim if they didn’t cooperate.

One Memphis woman had an extremely scary encounter with one impostor. They started by asking her to verify her name, address and social security number.

“They read it over the phone to me,” she said. “When I verified that was my number, they hung up. I was not thinking and was surprised they had all that information.”

So, what actions do you need to take? The BBB released the following list of things you can do to help:

Hang up and report the caller through the Office of the Inspector General and the BBB

Talk to a trusted friend or family member about the call

Share scam information with others to help protect them

Remember that the SSA will never threaten you, suspend your account, demanded immediate payment or require payment through a specific method