BBB: Beware of bogus text messages that appear to be from bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau issued a warning after people across the Mid-South began receiving a phony text message that appeared to be coming from First Horizon Bank.

Several WREG viewers have told us they received this text message over the last few days. Even Randy Hutchinson, the President and CEO of the BBB, said he received two of these messages in as many days.

The message said there was something wrong with his bank account and that he needed to click on a link to fix the problem. The websites that the link went to looked like the real deal, with the First Horizon logo and everything.

“The phony website addresses were different, but both used the words “First Horizon,” Hutchinson said. “If I had entered my user name and password, the crooks would have had access to my account.”

First Horizon Bank even issued a warning for customers on their website saying to beware of anyone who approaches you pretending to be them.

“It is essential to remember that First Horizon Bank never will contact you directly and ask for your personal or account information that we already have on file,” the bank said in the statement online. “Additionally, we never will ask you to verify your identity by texting codes or passwords to you to confirm who you are. If First Horizon Bank initiates the call, we already will have at hand the information we need.”

“If you have received a phone call claiming to be from First Horizon Bank and believe you are a victim of fraud or notice potentially suspicious activity on your account, contact Customer Service at 800-382-5465.”

The BBB also released their own tips when dealing with scammers:

If something sounds fishy, call the business directly with questions or to verify Do NOT click, download or open suspicious links Be cautious of generic emails.

If you received this bogus text, report it to the BBB here.