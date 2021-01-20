Bateville, Mississippi doctor pardoned by Trump after 2012 conviction

WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 24: (AFP OUT) The early morning sun begins to rise behind the White House October 24, 2005 in Washington, DC. This week, Federal prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald may announce the grand jury finding’s in the CIA leak investigation. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of the people pardoned during Donald Trump’s final hours as president is a Mississippi physician who pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in 2012.

Dr. Robert S. Corkern led Batesville Hospital Management, which handled business operations for Tri-Lakes Medical Center in Batesville.

Federal court records show Corkern admitted that on March 28, 2007, he paid $25,000 to the Panola County administrator as a bribe for the administrator’s role in securing a $400,000 county payment to the rural hospital.

On Nov. 13, 2012, Corkern was sentenced to three years of supervised release. According to federal case records from 2017, his Medicare and Medicaid licensure was terminated.

A White House news release said Trump’s pardon of Corkern is supported by Mississippi’s two Republican U.S. senators, Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith; and Republican former Gov. Phil Bryant.

A statement issued by the White House noted Corkern served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and has provided his services to low-income patients.

“This pardon will help Dr. Corkern practice medicine in his community, which is in dire need of more doctors as it has struggled to keep up with demand for emergency services,” the statement from the White House read.