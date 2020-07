MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those looking for a job, Bass Pro Shops announced it plans to hire 5,000 new team members nationwide, including right here in Memphis.

The outdoor retailer said with many families spending more time at home, many are returning to nature.

Locally, Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid is hiring for dozens of full time and part time positions in retail, customer service as well as the Tracker Marine Boat Center.

You have to be 18 to apply.

For more information, click here.