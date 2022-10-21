MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bass Pro Shop employee has been charged after police say he stole two cars and a gun from the facility at the Pyramid in Downtown Memphis.

Timothy Woodard has been charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000 and burglary of a motor vehicle.

According to police, a man reported that his gun was stolen from his car while it was parked at the valet at the Bass Pro Shops on Tuesday.

Two other victims reported their cars stolen the next day. Those cars, a Mercedes Benz S63 and an Infiniti QX80, were also taken from the valet parking lot, police say.

On Thursday, police located Woodard at the property and taken into custody where he admitted to stealing the cars. Woodard told police other employees were in on the crimes as well.

Woodard is expected to be in court Friday morning.