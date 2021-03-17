Bartlett tornado siren silenced during repairs

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The tornado siren in the northern part of Bartlett off North Brunswick Road is currently out of commission as rain soaked the Mid-South Wednesday.

Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald says teams are working to repair the weather warning siren.

“Normally it would be a pretty easy fix but with all the rain we’ve got we can’t get in to the tower with our cherry picker to fix it,” McDonald said. “It’s a matter of that area drying out enough to get a vehicle in there.”

The siren is meant to notify people outdoors, but it could be hard to hear if you’re inside.

McDonald says it’s important to stay weather aware, ready to get potentially life-saving information.

“When you hear well a lot of people think I’m going to go directly to the closet or something. Well I would suggest in many cases that you would turn your television or radio on and be able to hear it in wherever your space spot is because they will keep you up to date.”

There are other operational sirens in the city.