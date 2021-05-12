Bartlett Police seek two in credit card theft from Quail Ridge Golf Course

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are searching for two people believed to have information regarding a recent theft and the fraudulent use of credit cards.

According to police, a purse was stolen from the Quail Ridge Golf Course on May 7. The cards were then used at the Wolfchase Target and Best Buy to make purchases.

On Wednesday, Bartlett Police released photos of two individuals they say may know the identity of the two suspects responsible for the theft as they were seen with them. If you know who they are, call (901) 385-5555.