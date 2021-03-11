Bartlett Police searching for man possibly involved in Applebee’s assault

BARTLETT, Tenn. – The Bartlett Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly involved in an aggravated assault at an Applebee’s restaurant.

Bartlett Police say a man assaulted two employees at the Applebee’s at 2890 Bartlett Blvd on March 6. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Elantra along with two women and another man.

Bartlett Police say he’s wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bartlett Police Investigative Division at 901-385-5565 or Detective J. Jackson at 901-385-5529 ext. 2119.