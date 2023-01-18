MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett Police officer was injured in the line of duty after being hit during traffic stop on Germantown Parkway.

Bartlett Police said an officer pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle on January 18 near the 1100 block of Germantown Parkway. During the course of the traffic stop, the officer was struck by the suspect with their vehicle and they attempted to flee the scene.

Bartlett Police said that the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle and ran from the scene. Police were able to capture the suspect and place him into custody.

BPD said the officer had sustained some injuries and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.