Bartlett police investigating possible attempted ATM theft

BARTLETT, Tenn. — An ATM was ripped from its foundation early Thursday morning in what is believed to be an attempted theft.

Before sunrise, Bartlett police were called to the Regions Bank at the corner of Highway 64 and Kate Bond Road. Detectives blocked off the area with crime scene tape as an investigation quickly got underway.

After the machine was dismantled from its cement base, it was abandoned a few feet from where it was taken.

Several tow trucks were brought in with one removing a parked car alongside the bank. It is unclear if it was part of the attempted heist.

A second tow truck was tasked with moving the cash machine from where it was left and moved into the bank’s parking lot.

It was a brazen attempt when you consider that the area is saturated with cameras.

Time is of the essence as detectives with the police and the bank are doing what they can to find the person or persons responsible before something similar happens again.