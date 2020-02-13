Bartlett man indicted in stabbing death of girlfriend in Cordova

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A young Bartlett man was indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury after he allegedly killed his girlfriend last year and then sent her family a text message saying she was dead.

Jordan Harp was indicted on first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping charges on Wednesday, the Office of the District Attorney General announced.

In July 2019, officers began following Harp after they spotted him driving erratically around Germantown Parkway and Chimney Rock in Cordova. They lost sight of his vehicle for a time, but eventually discovered his abandoned car on Kings Cross Lane.

Inside the vehicle, investigators reportedly found a bloody flip flop and a large knife. Outside, there was a trail of blood that led them to the body of 18-year-old Alaysha Lockett inside a garage.

Authorities said Lockett had been stabbed in the neck.

Shortly after the gruesome discovery, the girl’s family called police claiming to have received a text message from their daughter’s boyfriend saying he had killed her. They said she was not at home and feared for her safety.

Officers then went by Harp’s Bartlett home. That’s when his brother showed them a Facebook post that reportedly stated Harp had killed someone and that the police were going to kill him.

He was eventually taken into custody in the 2800 block of Lanthorn Drive near U.S. 64 and Interstate 70.