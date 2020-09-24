Bartlett man indicted in death of 17-year-old in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man was indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury in connection to a deadly shooting in Raleigh earlier this year.

Ira Crisp

Ira Crisp was charged with second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm.

According to authorities, Crisp fired shots at a Toyota Avalon in the area of New Raleigh Road and Chapel Road on April 13, 2020. Six people were inside the vehicle and one of them – 17-year-old Tyler Williams – was shot. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Crisp also fired shots at two other men in a third vehicle on the scene, police said.

The 30-year-old was arrested nine days after the shooting and charged.