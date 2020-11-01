Bartlett community continues Halloween tradition while staying safe amid ongoing pandemic

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Halloween looks very different this year due to COVID-19 but despite the pandemic, one community in Bartlett was able to continue a Halloween tradition while staying safe.

Upon walking into Halloween Cove, it is almost like walking into a scene from the Disney Channel movie Halloween Town. Every house cove is decorated, a nearly 20-year tradition. But this year, instead of trick-or-treaters knocking on doors, the treats are waiting right in the front yard.

The area may be known by some as Domino Cove is known by many as Halloween Cove, a place where halloween decorations know no boundaries.

Halloween looks a little different this year due to COVID-19. However, this Bartlett community found a way to continue a nearly 20 year tradition and stay safe. On @3onyourside at 10, I’ll take you to Halloween Cove. 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/8ZWrtbxbzs — Quametra Wilborn (@QWilbornTV) October 31, 2020

“It takes a while because you tweak it, and you mess with it and things break and you fix it,” Stephanie Williams, a Halloween Cove homeowner, said. “Then, you add new stuff.”

Williams moved into the neighborhood two years ago and immediately decided to join in on the tradition, spending hundreds on decorations and candy.

Trick or treating this year is very different due to the pandemic. Many homeowners social distance by staying in their garages, leaving boxes of candy and hand sanitizer in their driveways for the children.

“I mean it’s up to the individual to do what they want to do as far as keeping safe,” Williams said.

Even adults got a chance to enjoy Halloween Cove. Williams Collins, a trick or treater, said the best thing about this year is he is wearing a mask and people are not aware that his a grown man enjoying the Halloween decorations.

Homeowners said despite being in the middle of a pandemic, they chose to continue the tradition with hopes they can bring joy to children of all ages.

“It’s normalcy I guess. A little bit of normal,” Williams said.