Bartlett bear hunt keeps children entertained during coronavirus uncertainty

BARTLETT, Tenn. — With many people being told to stay home and keep social distance from others, the City of Bartlett is using a creative way to keep children active and entertained.

Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald saw the idea for a neighborhood bear hunt on social media.

“It kind of evolved on its own,” he said. “It was very organic.”

It evolved into teddy bears of all shapes and sizes popping up in windows. The idea was to create a fun activity to get families out walking and keep kids active.

“The smiles on some of the faces where the parents took them was just incredible,” McDonald said.

The Harman sisters are two children home for an extended break due to coronavirus.

They’ve incorporated “bear hunting” into their day.

“It was pretty funny because I kept on passing by them, and I had to turn around with my bike, and I would be like, Oh, look there,'” Micah Harman said.

They’ve made site-seeing a family activity.

“Actually, my mom, she would find a lot,” Reagan Harman said.

The bear hunt was a much needed distraction during a time of such uncertainty.

“Really fun just going around looking at all the different types of bears and stuff,” Peyton Harman said.

But good things don’t always last long.

“We’re going to be going to a stay-at-home here tomorrow, so tonight’s the night if you’ve got your children during the day time today or tomorrow, but after that we’re going to want people to stay at home more,” McDonald said.

Their message is to enjoy the little things while you can.