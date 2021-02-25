Bars, restaurants in Nashville allowed to extend operating hours starting next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be allowed to remain open until 1 a.m. daily beginning Monday.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during his weekly news briefing. Mayor Cooper said recent coronavirus metrics have shown improvement, allowing for restaurants and bars to stay open an hour later than the current closing time of midnight, as of March 1.

Restaurants that do not serve or permit alcohol were already allowed to resume regular hours of operation up to 24 hours per day.

With the extended hours, Cooper said he will also allow for maximum event attendance to increase from 500 to 1,000, pending specific event approval by the Metro Public Health Department. He added the limit on gathering sizes will change from eight to 25.

Mayor Cooper said social distancing rules will still be enforced within the establishments.