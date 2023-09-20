MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are involved in a barricade situation in northeast Memphis, causing several lanes near Summer Avenue to be closed.

The incident is happening at Summer Hills Apartments in the 6100 block of Ashton.

All lanes of traffic eastbound on Summer Avenue, between Raleigh Lagrange Road and Trafalgar Road are blocked.

MPD is asking parents in the area to not send their kids to school and to shelter-in-place. It is not known who the suspect is or if they are armed.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide details as they become available.