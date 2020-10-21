Barrett shooting suspect says he “lost consciousness” when he fired shots wounding two people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement has released more details regarding a double shooting at a Shelby County industrial park that happened on Monday.

Memphis Police said in the past week alone, 19-year-old Christon Triplett brought a gun here to his workplace at Barrett Distribution after a dispute with a co-worker, and then told police he “lost consciousness” when shooting two men a combined six times.

Police said Triplett was fired five days ago after waving a gun after a dispute with a former co-worker. He came back Monday morning, confronting the same man, who was sitting in a car with another person.

MPD said Triplett “ambushed” the two men, shooting one four times, and another two time, before fleeing the scene. MPD quickly developed Triplett as a person of interest, and visited his girlfriend’s mother’s house nearby.

WREG-TV attempted to talk with people who knows Triplett but they declined.

Researching into Triplett’s criminal background, shows the 19-year-old had no prior charges in Shelby County. So why would a young man with a clean record open fire at his former workplace?

Triplett told police, “I took action first. I used my assault rifle and opened fire. I was unconscious.”

Now, Triplett is behind bars facing five separate charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.