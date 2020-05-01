Some Shelby County suburbs saying salons can open May 6

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials in two suburban cities outside Memphis say they will allow personal care businesses like hair and nail salons to reopen May 6, breaking with Shelby County’s Back To Business Plan announced earlier this week.

Salons in Collierville and Bartlett are set to reopen May 6, officials in those cities say, following guidelines set by Gov. Bill Lee that allow those business to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing rules in place (more complete rules are here).

But Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health department, said Friday that a back-to-business directive had not been issued for hair and nail salons. She said the health department has the final word.

Lee’s orders apply to 89 Tennessee counties that do not have independent health departments.

However, Shelby is one of six counties mostly exempted from those orders. The county, which includes Memphis and six other cities, has its own plan that called for personal care businesses to remain closed until phase 2 of reopening, provided certain criteria have been met.

Shelby County has not yet entered phase 1 of the back To Business Plan, though officials announced Thursday that it will begin May 4 — more complete rules are here.

The suburban mayors, along with the mayors of Memphis and Shelby County, were unified when they announced their phased reopening plan earlier this week.

In the state’s plan, too, personal care businesses were to remain closed until phase 2 of the plan. But shortly after announcing the state’s orders, Lee reversed the rules for salons, allowing them to open earlier.

Germantown officials say they are still considering the salon issue.

“While mayors within Shelby County announced yesterday that phase 1 of the Back to Business plan would begin on Monday, May 4, this announcement did not include the personal service industry,” Germantown leaders said in a statement. “The City of Germantown is currently determining the best course of action in regards to reopening that service industry. The health and safety of personal service employees and its customers is at the utmost importance.”

WREG is contacting other suburban cities to find out whether they have dates set for when they will allow salons to reopen.

