Barge hits bridge over Mississippi River near Dyersburg

Vehicles are lined up at the bridge near Dyersburg Friday. (submitted photo)

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities are investigating after a barge hit a bridge on the Mississippi River near Dyersburg.

TDOT confirmed that northbound and southbound lanes on the I-155 bridge near Dyersburg are closed. They estimated the incident would be cleared by 11:45 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating what happeneed, but the Tennessee Highway Patrol said at least one unoccupied barge hit the bridge.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene and the United States Coast Guard is on the way.