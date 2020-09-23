Bar owner excited to reopen after being shut down for six months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brian McCabe is excited to pour drinks for customers again. He owns Hi Tone on Cleveland Street in the Crosstown area. Now, his business, like all other bars and clubs in Shelby County, can reopen starting Wednesday. The health department issued the new directive Tuesday.



“We have a meeting tomorrow to figure out exactly how we’re going to do it because there are a lot of guidelines we have adhere to,” McCabe said.

According to the health department, customers at bars and clubs can only sit at tables and not at the bar. Also, all alcohol has to be served with food and the businesses have to close by ten every night.



“We want to take care of our customers and staff safety foremost,” McCabe said.

He’s willing to do whatever it takes to make money again after being shut down for six months.



“We’re up in the hundreds of thousands of dollars we’ve missed out on,” McCabe said, “Everything’s been difficult. Luckily everybody’s (employees) been able to get some kind of unemployment or reimbursement. We’ve been doing sponsorships. We’ve done custom tee shirts and stuff and our community has been really over the top helping us out.”



McCabe moved into a new building right before the shut down and now, he can finally show it to customers.



“We have a great atmosphere. We want everyone to come check it out when and if they feel safe enough to do so,” McCabe said.

Another thing that’s going to change is live music at bars and clubs. Health officials say it has to be played soft enough so people don’t have to raise their voices.