Baptist Women’s Health Center hosts mammogram mobile event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Breast Cancer awareness doesn’t only happen in the month of October.

There is a push right now to get more women screened, especially when it comes to the more vulnerable population. A local health center is on the move throughout the city working to save lives through screenings.

The pink and purple mammography unit, parked in S.t Michael Catholic Church lot, along Summer Ave is more than just pretty. As the work Baptist Women’s Health Center is conducting inside is rather powerful.

“Do it for your family, not just for you, but do it for your family, do it for your daughters, do it for your community,” said Ben Jabbour, of LaPrensa Latina.

Jabbour has become a point of contact, for Hispanic women, who are wanting and needing to be screened. He calls this a community collaboration.

“Baptist and LaPrensa Latina gave always had a big relationship, a strong relationship going back years,” Jabbour said.

To build trust, for some who may be apprehensive about getting screened. Jabbour says sometimes it’s out of fear.

“A lot of people are hesitant sometimes to come to these events because of the perception it might be a high law enforcement presence,” Jabbour said.

Rest assure this high-tech screening unit is focused on helping women not only in the month of October but all-year-round. Baptist is using a $50,000 grant to increase education and awareness to the more vulnerable population, that includes Hispanic and African American women.

According to health experts Black women are diagnosed at a younger age, compared to White women, with more aggressive and more advanced-stage Breast Cancer. These startling statistics have led Baptist to take the services needed right to those at greatest risk, using other grant funds to help women either uninsured or underinsured qualify for this assistance.

What’s happening inside this mobile unit, can’t save lives remember time is of the essence the self-contained unit will travel to some of the more disparaged areas, with hopes of breaking down barriers one community at a time.

“It’s very important, this is not just for the Hispanic community, it’s for the Memphis community as a whole,” Jabbour said.

In an ongoing effort to continue screening in order to catch Breast Cancer in its early stage when it’s more treatable and survivable.

Baptist recommends waiting at least six weeks after getting your second vaccination shot before getting a mammogram. They citied a common side effect from getting a vaccination is the swelling of lymph nodes, which can be mistaken for breast cancer during a mammogram.