Baptist Memorial Health Care to participate in trial of COVID-19 treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care will be one of the hospitals participating in a clinical trial of INmune Bio Inc.’s COVID-19 medication called Quellor.

According to the organization, the Phase 2 trial will evaluate whether Quellor works to prevent pulmonary problems and imflammation caused by COVID-19.

“Quellor is designed for patients who are at a higher risk of experiencing more severe symptoms from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Wright, pulmonologist at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis. “We’re hopeful that this treatment will prevent the progression of acute symptoms while helping us care for some of our most vulnerable COVID-19 patients.”

Those who participate in the trial must have been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, be over the age of 60 and have preexisting conditions including hypertension and diabetes.

