Baptist Memorial Health Care now offering online scheduling for Covid vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care is now offering online scheduling for Covid-19 vaccinations at several of their locations across the Mid-South.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can sign up starting on Wednesday, April 7.

Appointments are available at the following locations:

First Baptist Church-Broad, 2835 Broad Avenue, Memphis, TN

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (Medical Plaza 2), 6027 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN

Baptist Medical Group-Finn Medical Associates, 6025 Walnut Grove Road, Suite 627, Memphis, TN

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Collierville, 1500 West Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN

Baptist Medical Group, 400 Market Blvd., Collierville, TN

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto, 7601 Southcrest Parkway, Southaven, MS

To sign up for a vaccine, click here.