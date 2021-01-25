Baptist aims to bring hospital services to patients’ homes in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hospital care from the comfort of your home? It’ll soon be a reality in the Memphis area as Baptist Memorial hospitals join a nationwide “hospital from home” program.

“The intent and design of this program is, every service you receive from the hospital when you’re in the hospital you will instead receive from the hospital in your home,” said Dr. Ashley Harris, associate chief medical officer.

The concept isn’t new but the COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need to expand it.

”We do believe this can help us some with capacity, so we do have those in-patient hospital beds for those patients who absolutely need them,” Harris said.

Hospital bed utilization is currently at 86% in Shelby County, which is slightly lower than previous weeks. Doctors hope that downward trend, along with this new program, will free up even more beds.

But the service isn’t for everyone.

“It certainly is limited by geography, the home environment and certainly the severity of illness,” Harris said.

The program is a step above telehealth, using a blended approach for treatment.

Harris said it involves two in-person visits daily by a nurse or paramedic, and daily physician visits either via telemedicine or in person. Patients will also have a device that monitors vitals and oxygen levels around the clock.

Doctors hope this makes people who were delaying emergency room visits due to COVID fears feel more comfortable coming to the emergency room sooner.

Baptist officials say they will rely on current hospital staff for the program. They hope to admit the first patient next month and says there won’t be any additional cost for this option.