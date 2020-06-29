Ballots for Aug. 6 Shelby County, Tennessee elections

Aug. 6 is the general election for several seats in Shelby County, as well as the Republican and Democratic primaries for many Tennessee and federal offices.

Early voting begins July 17 and runs through Aug. 1. Find information on absentee voting here.

The general election races are for: General Sessions Court Clerk; Shelby County School Board Districts 2, 3, 4, 5, 7; and Municipal Judge, Town of Collierville.

The primary elections include:

United States Senator

United States Representative, Districts 8 and 9

Tennessee Senator, Districts 30 and 32

Tennessee Representatives, Districts 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 90, 91, 93, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99

To see who’s running, check the sample ballots below.