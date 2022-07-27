MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph may be gone, but he’s still giving back to his South Memphis community.

Several hundred kids and parents turned out Wednesday for a giveaway for K-12 students in the Castalia neighborhood. There were 300 backpacks to be given out, with school supplies inside.

Back to school giveaway on Castilian on what would have been #YoungDolph’s 37th birthday. pic.twitter.com/yQ4E6BOUwx — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) July 27, 2022

Young Dolph was shot and killed last November at a cookie shop in the South Memphis area where he grew up. Two men are charged in his killing.

The rapper, whose real name was Adolph Thornton, would have turned 37 years old Wednesday.