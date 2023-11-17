FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Memphis Tigers scored two goals in a span of 90 seconds, breaking a 1-1 tie, on their way to a 3-2 win over Notre Dame Friday.

With the win, the U of M advances to a second straight Sweet Sixteen for the first time in school history.

Finley Lavin got the scoring started in the 16th minute by scoring off a rebound in the box. It was Lavin’s first goal of the season for the Tigers.

After the Irish tied things at one in the closing seconds of the first half, Siorla Miller’s free kick allowed Memphis to retake the lead. Memphian and former Harding star Ashley Henderson would score 90 seconds later to give the Tigers the lead, for good.

“Just to be a part of this special group and see this happen. These kids, they’ve earned it,” said Tigers coach Brooks Monaghan. “They worked the tails off every single day and they’re all in and just like I said, couldn’t be more delighted for them.”

Memphis advances to play Pitt in the Round of 16 after the Panthers upset second-seeded Arkansas.