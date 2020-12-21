Multiple people injured including baby after separate overnight shootings in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were called to two separate shootings overnight in Frayser.

The first happened near Morningside Street and Marsha Avenue, and sent two women and a baby to the hospital.

One woman was taken to the Regional Medical Center while the other was taken to Methodist North Hospital. Memphis Police said the baby was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. It’s not clear if the baby was injured or if the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Another female was shot around 3 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Semple. She was transported to the Regional Medical Center in crtiical condition.

Officers said they have one person detained.