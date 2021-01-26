Baby dolphin rescued from Mississippi beach

GULFPORT, Miss. — Rescue crews are trying to save a baby dolphin that was discovered struggling in shallow water at a Mississippi beach.

Institute for Marine Mammal Studies Executive Director Moby Solangi told WLOX was called to a Gulfport beach on Sunday and found that the dolphin was in bad condition. Rescuers, with the help of Gulfport police and beachgoers, put the male dolphin in back of a pickup truck and took it to the institute for treatment.

Solangi said the animal was disoriented, so staff was supporting it in the water to prevent it from drowning.

“The dolphin is unable to swim on its own and is being supported and cared for by our veterinary and stranding team 24/7. The dolphin is in critical but guarded condition,” the institute posted on social media Sunday.

They said if anyone would like to help, they could do so by making a donation.