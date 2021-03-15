Average US price of gas up 25 cents a gallon to $2.89

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Sacramento, Calif. A Northern California city has become what’s believed to be the first in the country to ban all new gas stations in an effort to curb emissions. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously Monday, March 1, 2021, to prohibit the creation, expansion, reconstruction and relocation of gas stations. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 25 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.89.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month and surging prices on credits for a renewable fuel.

The price at the pump has climbed 72 cents since Nov. 20. The highest average price in the nation is $3.86 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.48 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.