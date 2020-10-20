AutoZone expanding distribution facility in west Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say AutoZone Inc. plans to expand its operations in Tennessee by making improvements to an existing distribution center in Lexington.

The auto parts retailer and Tennessee officials said Monday that the Memphis-based company will invest $42 million and create 45 jobs over the next five years in Henderson County.

AutoZone plans to make upgrades to its current distribution center in Lexington, including building improvements and parking expansion.

Officials say the Lexington distribution center currently has about 425 full-time employees.

Lexington is a west Tennessee city of about 7,700 people located about 110 miles east of Memphis.