Authorities: Shelby County leaders’ homes vandalized

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Several Shelby County leaders’ homes were the target of vandals overnight and now police are investigating to catch those responsible.

WREG was first made aware that Chairman Mark Billingsley’s home was targeted early Wednesday morning. The vandals poured paint on the driveway and signs were left behind, which were collected by police as evidence.

The Germantown Police Department described the signs as “political leaflets” that “were distributed onto his property.” WREG is working to verify what they said.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn was told authorities are investigating similiar incidents at the homes of Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Commissioner Amber Mills.

and another county commissioner’s home were also targeted.

We are working to learn more about those incidents as well.