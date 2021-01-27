Authorities searching for suspect after police chase along Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities are searching for an individual following a police pursuit along Highway 385 overnight.

Law enforcement have not said what led to the chase, but said it ended on Highway 385 between Ridgeway and I-240. That’s where the driver reportedly bailed out of the stolen vehicle and ran into a nearby wood.

About a dozen Memphis Police and deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are searching the area on the ground and with a helicopter.

This is a developing story.