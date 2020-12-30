Authorities searching Frayser area for victim, gunman after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a shooting victim and the person responsible for injuring him in Frayser.

According to police, a woman called 911 early Wednesday morning from Morningside Street in Frayser saying that her father had been shot. She didn’t know where it happened or who shot him.

When the victim heard the police sirens coming to his aid, he took off. Authorities are searching the area and checking local hospitals for the man.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be accidental as the victim was shot in the stomach or chest. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.