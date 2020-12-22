One person critically injured, another on the run after car crashes, flips on Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for at least one suspect after someone possibly driving a stolen vehicle caused an accident in Binghampton that left a motorist in critical condition.

WREG’s Jessica Gertler was driving down Sam Cooper near East Parkway North Tuesday afternoon when she said a car sped past her, barreling into a white car driven by Jerry Friend.

He said he was shaken up by the experience.

“I was making a left turn right there to go to the coffee shop here and next thing I know I’m hit. I didn’t think it was that bad. My car’s totaled. The other person, all I saw was just a blur, and apparently they must have been going good because they flipped.”

At least one man jumped out of suspect vehicle and bolted, Gertler reported. Police quickly blocked off Broad as they searched the area on foot and from overhead with a helicopter.

Officers later tweeted that one person had been critically injured in the crash and was transported to the Regional Medical Center. They did not release any information on the suspects, but Friend was told the car may have been stolen.