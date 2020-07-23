Authorities cancel City Watch for missing newborn

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Malachi Driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have canceled a City Watch alert for a missing newborn.

Police issued the alert for Malachi Driver on Thursday after saying he had last been seen on July 21 in the 5100 block of St. Monica.

Several hours later, they located the child safe. They didn’t release any information on his whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Share this story

Latest News

More News