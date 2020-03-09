Authorities search for gunmen after violent weekend in Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed and five were hurt in four different shootings Sunday in Shelby County.

Right now, authorities are still looking for some of the people responsible.

Memphis Police ended the weekend with a violent shooting at Kimball and Prescott. Neighbors said there were three cars involved, and the victim was in one of those vehicles.

A man who didn't want to be identified was outside his home on Prescott when he saw two cars pass each other and heard about a dozen gunshots.

When police got there, they found one man who had been shot and were looking for a gold Chevy Traverse.

"There was a car pulled over in the church parking lot," the man said. "Two guys got out and looked around and took back off down the road. And the third one sat right there, the third car and the first car. I guess they ran into a fence down there."

Earlier in the day, a man was found shot to death on Merchant in North Memphis. And three people were shot on Sandy Park Drive in Hickory Hill in the middle of the afternoon.

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies also arrested two teens after a 17-year-old was critically wounded in shooting on Charlton Way.

A man in the neighborhood said when the bullets started flying, he ran toward his house.

"Make sure no one in the house was hit," he said.

Other neighbors said while they were enjoying a nice day, others were up to no good.