Authorities release new details after juvenile shot during reported road rage incident on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating what appears to be a road rage incident that left a juvenile injured.

The complainant told police he was driving on the 101 Connector, which connects to Highway 51 in Frayser, heading towards Interstate 40 when he came upon a Chevrolet Camero and Pontiac Grand Am that were parked next to each other in the middle of traffic.

As he was passing the parked vehicles, he heard four or five shots. His grandson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, then started crying and yelling that his back hurt.

He said he pulled over, got out of the car to find his phone and then fled the scene. He eventually flagged an officer down on Thomas.

Police said the vehicle had multiple bullet holes on the passenger side.

The juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay, authorities said.

In the police report, authorities noted that a witness stated he saw a man -possibly the complainant – standing on the interstate holding a gun before shots were fired.

No one has been arrested in connection to this incident.

This would be at least the 34th shooting on Memphis highways in 2020 after 46 highway shooting incidents in 2019.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.